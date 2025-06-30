Telangana: RAF and Local Police Conduct March to Instill Confidence Among Citizens

In a show of strength and solidarity, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the local police conducted a march past in Tandur town of Vikarabad district. The event was aimed at boosting the sense of security among the general public.

March From Old Tandur Through Main Streets

The march commenced from Gadi in Old Tandur and proceeded through the busy main streets of the town. The disciplined and coordinated display drew the attention of local residents and passersby, many of whom welcomed the effort.

Also Read: Ramchander Rao Finalized as Telangana BJP President by Party High Command

Message of Public Safety and Vigilance

Tandur DSP Balakrishna Reddy led the operation, stating that the initiative was part of broader efforts to enhance community trust and ensure law and order in the region. He emphasized the importance of visible policing in maintaining peace and preventing untoward incidents.

Citizens Appreciate Police Presence

Locals appreciated the move, noting that such initiatives help reassure the public, especially in sensitive or high-tension periods. The joint effort between RAF and the local police was seen as a proactive measure to maintain harmony and deter any anti-social elements.