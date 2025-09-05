After Trapping Many Muslim Girls in Bhagwa Love Trap, Rafi alias Ravi Kumar Arrested in Extortion Case

Hyderabad: The Alwal police have uncovered disturbing revelations about the criminal activities of two men, Rupesh Raj and E.N. Ravi Kumar, who were arrested for harassment, stalking, extortion, and creating defamatory content using artificial intelligence (AI).

Investigators revealed that Ravi, whose real name is Ravi Kumar, would often assume the fake identity of “Rafi”, presenting himself as a Muslim man. Using this disguise, he trapped innocent Muslim girls in fabricated love affairs. Once trust was established, he exploited them, recorded obscene videos, and used those videos to blackmail the victims. In some cases, he even forced marriage, subjecting women to harassment and abuse.

The latest case began when Ravi befriended a woman at a local gym. He secretly planted a tracking device in her car, monitored her movements, and manipulated her voice recordings into obscene content using AI. The fabricated material was uploaded on YouTube, and Ravi demanded ₹10 lakh for its removal. When his extortion attempt failed, he circulated a doctored clip to falsely implicate BJYM National Treasurer PM Sai Prasad in a harassment case.

Police recovered incriminating evidence including digital devices, tracking equipment, and morphed audio clips. Investigators confirmed that Ravi’s brother, Rupesh, and his driver supported him in these acts, and cases have been registered against them as well.

According to police sources, Ravi has a long history of cheating, blackmailing, and harassing women. His methods reveal a disturbing pattern—using religion as a tool of deception by posing as “Rafi” to exploit Muslim women emotionally, physically, and financially.

Officials say that further investigations are underway to trace the wider network and bring justice to all victims.