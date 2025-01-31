Raghav Juyal Receives First IIFA Nomination for ‘Performance in a Negative Role’ for ‘Kill’

Mumbai: Actor Raghav Juyal has earned his first-ever nomination for the prestigious IIFA Awards 2025 for his portrayal of Fani in the 2023 action thriller Kill. The actor has been nominated in the category of ‘Performance in a Negative Role,’ marking a significant milestone in his career.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Raghav Juyal shared, “I’m immensely grateful for all the love I received for Kill. This is my first IIFA nomination, and it feels incredibly special. Stepping into a negative role for the first time demanded a lot of hard work, but the experience was thrilling. Seeing that effort get recognized makes all the challenges worthwhile.”

Raghav Juyal Competes Against Industry Heavyweights

Raghav Juyal will be competing in the ‘Performance in a Negative Role’ category against other notable actors, including R. Madhavan (Shaitaan), Gajraj Rao (Maidan), Vivek Gomber (Jigra), and Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again). This nomination highlights Juyal’s impressive transition from a light-hearted entertainer to a formidable antagonist.

Kill Nominated at Vulture Annual Stunt Awards 2025

Adding to his success, Kill has also earned two major nominations at the Vulture Annual Stunt Awards 2025. The film has been nominated in the highly competitive Best Fight category for the action-packed sequence between Raghav Juyal and the film’s protagonist, Lakshya. Kill will compete against Hollywood blockbusters like The Beekeeper, Life After Fighter, The Shadow Strays, and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.

In addition to this, Kill has received a nomination for Best Overall Action Film, further solidifying its status as a standout action thriller.

A Cinematic Journey: Kill‘s Success

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, where it was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film had its theatrical release on July 5, 2024, and has been a hit with audiences, particularly for its thrilling action sequences and gripping storyline.

The film, inspired by a train robbery Bhat experienced in 1995, was backed by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment. It features a talented cast, including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. The cinematography was handled by Rafey Mehmood, and Shivkumar V. Panicker managed the editing.

Raghav Juyal Receives First IIFA Nomination for ‘Performance in a Negative Role’ for ‘Kill’

Key Highlights:

Raghav Juyal receives his first IIFA nomination for Kill in the category of ‘Performance in a Negative Role.’

Kill has secured two nominations at the Vulture Annual Stunt Awards 2025, including Best Fight and Best Overall Action Film.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

Kill is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Stay tuned for further updates on Raghav Juyal’s journey at the IIFA Awards and more developments surrounding Kill.