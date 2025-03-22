Rahane Hits Fifty, But RCB Bowlers Restrict KKR to 174/8 in IPL 2025 Opener

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a fluent 56 off 31 balls, but his side could only post a modest 174/8 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday.

Rahane stitched a crucial 103-run partnership for the second wicket with Sunil Narine, who smashed 44 off 26 balls, putting KKR in a strong position to breach the 200-run mark.

However, the momentum shifted as RCB bowlers fought back brilliantly, led by Krunal Pandya, who picked 3 wickets for 29 runs, while Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with two wickets, stalling KKR’s charge in the death overs.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders – 174/8 in 20 overs

(Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29)