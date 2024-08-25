Rahim announces donating Player of the Match prize money to people affected by Bangladesh floods

Rawalpindi: Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who’s mammoth 191 was instrumental in Bangladesh registering their first-ever Test win over Pakistan by ten wickets at Rawalpindi, announced that he would be donating prize money from his Player of the Match award to people affected by floods back home.

Rahim’s 191 helped Bangladesh take a 117-run lead and pushed Pakistan on the backfoot, as they posted 565 in the first innings. Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took seven wickets between themselves to bowl out Pakistan for just 146 and Bangladesh chased down 30 with immaculate ease to get a historic win in the country’s Test cricket history.

“This prize money, I just want to donate to the flood-affected people in Bangladesh. So, I want to donate this prize money to them and also I just want to request all the people back home and for my country those who can donate and also help in this cause,” said Mushfiqur after the match ended.

He also believes his knock of 191 is the finest innings he’s ever played internationally and credited the entire Bangladesh team for putting in hard yards to get the ten-wicket win. “To be honest, this is one of my finest performances so far. Because, as you said (to presenter Bazid Khan), we haven’t done really well overseas.”

“So that is one of our goal as a team so that we can put a performance where everyone can see that, how can we improve our batting, especially overseas. So I thought credit goes to not only me, I think all the players the way they prepared themselves throughout this in Pakistan and also back home. And I was really, really happy. I got all the support from them as well.”

Mushfiqur further talked about how he personally prepared for the series. “I just want to share a few talks from myself like before the Test series. There was a two, two and a half months, a gap, right? So we had a pretty special camp back home with the Bangla Tigers camp (Bangladesh ‘A’ team) and all the local support management was there. That was really beneficial for all the players to prepare.”

“Especially for the Test team guys, it was beneficial because other guys, they were playing the T20 World Cup. So that was really helpful. It’s pretty similar weather like this. So that was mainly we covering up from that experience and I was really thankful to all my support staff and coaching stuff in that camp.”

This victory also boosted Bangladesh’s position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, as they leapfrogged Pakistan and South Africa to take the sixth spot, and are now tied on point percentage with Sri Lanka (40%). Meanwhile, Pakistan have slipped to eighth place with a 30.56% point percentage.

“I never think that I am the oldest, or I am the most experienced because when I meet all these guys this is my luxury and the opportunity to play another test for my country and I just try to give my hundred percent and in the field so that if I contribute for my team and all the boys will inspire from that. So that’s only the reason that I am here and that’s only the passion that drives me every day,” concluded Mushfiqur.