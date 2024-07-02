Rahul Criticizes Speaker’s Gesture Towards PM, Speaker Responds, Rahul Responds back

In a dramatic session of the Lok Sabha today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy with remarks directed at Speaker Om Birla, emphasizing the impartiality required of the Speaker’s position.

“Speaker sir, when you were put on the chair, I walked with you to your chair. You are the final arbiter of Lok Sabha. What you say fundamentally defines Indian democracy,” Gandhi began. He then made a pointed observation, saying, “Speaker sir, there are two people sitting in the chair, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Mr. Om Birla. When I shook your hand, you stood straight and shook my hand. When Modi ji shook your hand, you bowed down.”

This comment elicited an immediate response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused Gandhi of disrespecting the chair.

Speaker Om Birla responded directly to Gandhi’s comments, explaining his actions. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Leader of the House. Mera sanskar kehta hai ki jo hamse bade hain unse jhuk ke namaskar karo and barabar walo se seedhe khade hoke (My culture teaches me to bow down in front of elders and shake hands with equals by standing straight),” Birla said, referring to a cultural norm of showing respect to elders.

In a measured response, Gandhi reiterated his respect for the Speaker’s words but maintained his stance on the importance of the Speaker’s role. “I respect your words, but in this House, no one is bigger than the Speaker,” Gandhi asserted.

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, the Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and spoke about fearlessness and non-violence, citing teachings from various religions to support his point.

“All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood…. Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus),” he said.

Gandhi’s criticism of the BJP provoked a strong reaction from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi clarified that his remarks were directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not the entire Hindu society. He asserted that the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or Modi are not synonymous with Hinduism.