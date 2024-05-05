Rahul dares PM Modi to promise removal of 50 pc quota limit, says ‘Cong will do if voted to power’

Nirmal (Telangana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the 50 per cent limit on the reservation and promised that the Congress, if elected to power, will enhance the overall quota beyond 50 per cent.

Addressing an election rally at Nirmal in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, he alleged that PM Modi is against reservation and wants to snatch the same.

“Narendra Modiji should tell the country that he will remove the 50 per cent barrier because this is what Congress is going to do. Narendra Modi, in none of his speeches so far, said that he will remove the 50 per cent barrier on the reservation,” he said.

Stating that the biggest issue before the nation is increasing reservation beyond 50 per cent, he said the Congress party in its manifesto has promised to remove the same to do justice to OBCs, Dalits and tribals.

The Congress leader reiterated his allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) want to finish off the Constitution and take away the reservation.

“This election is between two ideologies. On one hand, Congress is trying to protect the Constitution while on the other BJP and RSS want to finish off the Constitution and take away the rights of the poor given by the Constitution,” he said displaying the pocket-size copy of the Constitution of India.

“The BJP leaders have said that if they win, they will change the Constitution. If the Constitution is changed, the reservation will also come to an end,” he said, alleging that the BJP does not want the upliftment of backwards, Dalits and tribals.

Stating that Congress implemented its guarantees in Telangana, he promised that similar guarantees would be implemented across India.

Rahul Gandhi said a woman from every poor family will get Rs 8,500 every month. This would be in addition to the Rs 2,500 per month women in Telangana are receiving.

Alleging that PM Modi made youth unemployed, he said Congress has promised ‘Pehli Naukri pakki’ to youth. He said like MNREGA right, graduates will get the job right.

Asserting that there are 30 lakh vacancies in government across the country, he said college and university degree and diploma holders will be provided jobs for a year with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per year. If the youth perform well in a year, they will be absorbed in their respective departments.

Terming it as the world’s first scheme of its kind, he said India will give the best-trained workforce to the world.

He alleged that privatisation of the public sector, the Agniveer scheme, and contract employment all were aimed at taking away the reservation. He said Congress will do away with the contract system and provide permanent jobs.

He reiterated that if voted to power, the Congress would undertake the caste census, which would redefine the country’s politics.

He mentioned that backward classes constitute 50 per cent of the country’s population. There are 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent tribals, 15 per cent minorities and 5-6 per cent poor from the general category. “They are over 90 per cent of the population but they have no place in any institution,” he said.

He said with the caste census, 90 per cent of people will know what their share is.

“We will find out what is the wealth of backwards, Dalits, tribals and the poor. This will be the beginning of new politics in the country,” he said.

Stating that adivasis have first right over land, he said the Congress government in Telangana will resolve their land issue. He promised that their rights would be protected.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress wants to form the government of the poor, farmers, backwards, Dalits and tribals.

Alleging that BJP is spreading hatred, he said the Congress defeated them in Telangana.

“They make brothers fight with each other. They spread hatred wherever they go. We share love and we give dignity,” he said

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said for the first time Congress fielded a woman as its candidate from Adilabad. He appealed to people to elect Athram Suguna with a majority of over one lakh votes.