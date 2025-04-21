Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systemic Issues in Election Commission During US Visit

Boston: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has stirred controversy with his recent remarks targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI). While addressing an audience of Indian-origin individuals in Boston during his visit to the United States, Gandhi claimed that there is something “systemically wrong” with the electoral body.

Cites Maharashtra Voting Pattern as Evidence

Gandhi pointed to the recent Maharashtra elections to support his allegations. “Between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm, 65 lakh people cast their votes. This is physically impossible,” he said, adding that the incident clearly indicates the Election Commission has been compromised. “There is something hugely wrong with the system,” he asserted.

EC Responds to Allegations

In response, Election Commission sources clarified that they have not received significant appeals or complaints regarding the voter list in Maharashtra. Referring to the Special Summary Revision process held in January, the EC stated that only 89 appeals were received in the state. The process includes updating the electoral roll by adding new voters, removing deceased individuals, and addressing duplicates.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Rahul Gandhi’s comments drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned the remarks on social media platform X, stating that Gandhi’s repeated criticism shows his failure to earn the trust of the Indian electorate.

A Political Storm Brews Ahead of Upcoming Elections

As India moves closer to crucial elections, the Congress leader’s remarks have intensified the political discourse. While Gandhi continues to raise concerns over electoral integrity, the Election Commission and BJP maintain that due process has been followed without major lapses.