Rahul Gandhi Arrives at PMO to Discuss Appointment of New CBI Chief

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block on Sunday to attend a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High-Level Meeting to Decide Next CBI Director

The meeting has been convened to select the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), one of the most powerful posts in the Indian investigative system.

The three-member selection committee includes the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Current CBI Chief Praveen Sood Set to Retire

The current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, is due to retire later this month.

Sood was appointed as the head of the premier investigating agency in May 2023 for a fixed term of two years, as per norms laid down under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Decision Expected Soon

With Sood’s tenure nearing its end, today’s meeting is expected to finalise the name of his successor.

More details are awaited as the meeting progresses.