Rahul Gandhi Calls for Caste Census, Vows to Break 50% Reservation Cap

Ahmedabad: In a bold political statement, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his demand for a nationwide caste census and promised to challenge the existing 50% reservation cap. His remarks came during an address at the Congress convention in Ahmedabad.

Honouring Congress Legacy: Gandhi, Patel Remembere

Rahul Gandhi paid homage to two iconic leaders of India and the Congress party.

“One hundred years ago, Mahatma Gandhi became Congress President. And 150 years ago, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born. These two great leaders are the foundation of the Congress Party,” he said.

A Voice for the Marginalise

Rahul Gandhi positioned himself as a champion of the backward and marginalised communities.

“I am working for the backward classes,” he affirmed, drawing attention to socio-economic inequalities.

Telangana’s Caste Census a Model for India

Highlighting Congress-ruled Telangana’s pioneering effort, he said:

“We initiated caste census in Telangana. We need to know who holds how much share in this country’s resources.”

He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, accusing them of resisting transparency.

“They want to hide the reality. But we will implement caste census across the country – from Delhi to every state,” Rahul declared.

Congress Vows to Break 50% Reservation Barrier

In a dramatic pledge, Rahul Gandhi promised to fight against the constitutional limit on reservations.

“We will break the 50% reservation wall,” he stated, hinting at deeper reforms to ensure equity for OBCs, Dalits, and the poor in the general category.

Remembering Indira Gandhi: ‘I Only Focus on My Work’

Recalling a personal memory, Rahul shared advice from his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“I once asked her what people should think after she’s gone. She said, ‘I only focus on my work.’ That’s what I believe too,” he said.

Slams Agnipath Scheme: “No Martyr Status for Agniveers”

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, accusing the government of discriminating against Agniveers.

“If you die in war, you won’t get martyr status or pension. But others fighting with you will. This policy harms Dalits, OBCs, and the poor,” he said.

Where Is the 56-Inch Chest? Rahul Takes a Dig at Modi

Gandhi questioned PM Modi’s silence over alleged statements made by Bangladesh against India.