Rahul Gandhi Calls for New Generation of Politics at India Summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the transformation of democratic politics worldwide, during his address as the chief guest at the ongoing India Summit at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Saturday. Gandhi highlighted how modern social media has drastically changed the political landscape, noting that the dynamics of the past no longer hold true.

Politics of the New Generation

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the shift in political strategies and methodologies. He shared that 10 years ago, politics was different, and now, with the advent of social media, the way politics is conducted has evolved. “Everything has changed with modern social media. I was supposed to come here yesterday, but I couldn’t as I had to go to Kashmir,” he said.

Gandhi also reflected on his personal experiences from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, during which he walked over 4,000 kilometers across India. He emphasized that this journey had not only deepened his understanding of India’s issues but had also led him to realize the importance of embracing new political policies, especially on education, healthcare, and other significant sectors.

The Politics of Hate Must Change

Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the current political climate, describing how the media freedom has been restricted, leading to the suppression of opposition voices. “The politics of hate has to change,” he asserted, further stating that he had gained invaluable insights from the people he met during his yatra. “I have learned so much by engaging with the people across India. Let’s build a new politics in India. Let’s accept everyone’s ideas and move forward with a fresh approach.”

He shared a touching anecdote from his journey, where a man, deeply moved by Gandhi’s outreach, expressed his admiration saying, “I love you.” Gandhi reflected on the significance of this interaction, stating, “I have started sharing love and affection with people.”

During his address, Rahul also recalled his personal slogan coined during the yatra, “I opened a love shop in hate markets.” His words resonated with the crowd, underscoring the need for unity and compassion in the face of political differences.

Revanth Reddy on Telangana’s Growth and Aspirations

Alongside Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, the prominent Telangana Congress leader, also took the stage to share his vision for the state. He spoke about the ongoing efforts of the government to fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society, emphasizing inclusivity. Reddy also honored the historical and cultural significance of Telangana, stating, “I am proud to be addressing the India Summit. Telangana has a rich history, with students, trade unions, farmers, and women leading the movement that led to the formation of our separate state.”

Reddy echoed Rahul Gandhi’s sentiments, reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to serving the people and working towards fulfilling their diverse needs.

Moving Forward with Unity and Progress

The event concluded on an optimistic note, with both leaders calling for a more inclusive, compassionate, and innovative approach to politics. Rahul Gandhi’s call to action for a new generation of political leaders set the tone for the upcoming political challenges, urging for a break from divisive politics and the embrace of unity and development.

Key Takeaways from the India Summit