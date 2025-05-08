Rahul Gandhi Calls for Parliament Session to Send Positive Message on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Opposition extended full support to the government and the Indian armed forces during the all-party meeting held on Thursday to discuss the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to convene a Parliament session to send a strong and unified message to the world.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kharge said all parties, including members of the INDIA bloc, stood in solidarity with the army and assured the government of their backing.

PM Modi Skips Meeting; Kharge Expresses Disappointment

Kharge expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the crucial meeting.

“We wanted the PM to attend and give a brief statement on the counter-terror operation. It would have been appropriate for the country’s leader to share a few words. Unfortunately, he did not attend, as he hadn’t at the last such meeting either,” Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Parliament Session

Highlighting the need for national unity and transparency, Rahul Gandhi proposed that a special session of Parliament be convened. According to Kharge, Rahul said such a session would allow elected representatives to share their views and demonstrate collective support for the armed forces.

“Rahul Gandhi said if Parliament convenes, MPs can voice their support and boost public confidence. It would send a good message to the outside world,” Kharge stated. However, he added that the government gave no assurance on this demand.

Defence Minister Urges Caution Over Sensitive Information

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who led the government delegation, said the situation was sensitive and that defence-related details could not be disclosed. “He requested that in the national interest, no detailed questions be asked as they pertain to defence secrets,” Kharge said.

Concern for Border Civilians Raised

Opposition leaders also raised concerns about the safety of civilians living near the border, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, where some have died in recent shelling incidents.

Kharge said the government has assured all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and welfare of affected families.

High-Level Leaders Attend Second Meeting in Two Weeks

This was the second all-party meeting in a fortnight, held amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The government was represented by Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, J. P. Nadda, and Nirmala Sitharaman, while opposition figures included Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), and T. R. Baalu (DMK).