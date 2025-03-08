Rahul Gandhi Calls Women the “Backbone of Society” on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended heartfelt wishes to women, acknowledging their indispensable role in shaping the nation’s future. Through his message on social media, he emphasized the strength, resilience, and vital contribution of women to society.

Rahul Gandhi’s Message on Women’s Strength and Independence

Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a powerful message celebrating women. He wrote, “Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future.” He further added, “On this International Women’s Day, I stand with you and for you — committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women’s Day!”

Along with his post, Gandhi shared a video message encouraging women to be self-reliant, independent, and assertive in their endeavors. He also stressed the importance of women not allowing anyone to suppress their ambitions and voices.

Acknowledging Homemakers’ Contribution to Society

In his message, Rahul Gandhi recognized the significant role of homemakers, highlighting that women managing homes and caring for children are equally contributing to the nation’s progress. This acknowledgment reinforced the essential roles women play in both the public and private spheres.

Congress Leaders’ Messages on Gender Equality

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his greetings on International Women’s Day, stressing the importance of gender equality for the country’s overall development. He wrote on X, “National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on International Women’s Day 2025!”

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to social media to celebrate the day. She posted, “Happy International Women’s Day to all our sisters across the country. From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s Call for Increased Women’s Participation

Priyanka Gandhi further emphasized the need for greater participation of women in the nation’s growth, stating, “Today, there is a need to increase the role and participation of women even more. The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become.”

A Unified Call for Women’s Empowerment and Progress

On International Women’s Day, leaders from the Congress party reaffirmed their commitment to women’s empowerment, gender equality, and greater participation in shaping India’s future. With messages of solidarity and recognition, they underscored the crucial role of women in building a stronger, more inclusive society.