Rahul Gandhi should change his name to ‘Election Gandhi’: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, suggesting that he should rename himself as “Election Gandhi” due to what he termed as Congress’ failure to fulfill its electoral promises, particularly regarding the Backward Classes (BC) Declaration.

KTR Accuses Congress of Betraying Backward Classes

KTR criticized the Congress government in Telangana for failing to implement its promises made to the Backward Classes (BCs) during the 2023 Assembly elections.

He called the BC Declaration released by the Congress in Kamareddy a “100 percent lie” and accused the ruling party of misleading the people.

Reacting to Tuesday’s Assembly session, KTR posted on social media that the Congress government had “shamelessly peddled lies” regarding the BC declaration.

“Lies! Damn Lies! Nothing but Lies! Yesterday’s Assembly session clarified two things to the people of Telangana – the disastrous government that has no clarity and the lies you shamelessly peddled in the name of BC Declaration,” wrote KTR.

He further stated that the Congress government lacked clarity on the data presented in the Assembly and had no intention of fulfilling its promise of providing 42% BC reservation.

“The stark U-turn by your Congress government and then shamelessly passing on the buck to the central government clearly shows how committed you are. Proved yet again that all your guarantees and promises and declarations are nothing but political posturing,” KTR said while reacting to the caste survey report tabled in the Assembly.

KTR to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Rename Yourself Election Gandhi’

In a scathing remark directed at Rahul Gandhi, KTR said: “You should change your name to Election Gandhi. Your BC declaration is a 100 percent lie, and your commitment is a 100 percent farce.”

The Congress had promised in its BC Declaration during the Assembly elections to increase reservations for BCs in local bodies from 23% to 42% within six months of assuming power.

Additionally, the Congress had assured that 42% reservation would be provided for BCs in government civil construction and maintenance contracts. However, KTR alleged that these promises had been completely ignored.

KTR Slams Congress for Failing to Introduce a Bill for 42% BC Reservations

While speaking in the Telangana Assembly, KTR accused the Congress government of deceiving BCs by failing to introduce a bill that would legally bind the 42% reservation promise. Instead, he said, the Congress made a mere announcement without taking any real legislative action.

“We expected the government to bring a legally binding bill ensuring 42% reservations for BCs. Instead, they issued a mere statement and are calling it historic. BCs will never accept this deception,” KTR said.

He pointed out that BC communities across the state had high expectations from the Congress government and anticipated that a special legislative session would introduce a concrete bill. However, KTR accused the ruling party of making hollow statements without any legal backing.

Congress Accused of Manipulating BC Population Data

KTR also criticized the Congress government for manipulating statistics regarding the BC population in Telangana. He questioned how the BC population in the state, which was previously recorded at 51% (including BC Muslims, 61%), suddenly dropped to 46% in the new caste survey.

Recalling past incidents, KTR alleged that when the Comprehensive Household Survey was conducted under the BRS regime, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had urged people not to provide their details.

“How can the present government refuse to recognize the data collected in an open and transparent survey?” he questioned, while also pointing out that the Samagra Kutumba Survey conducted by the previous BRS government had provided an authentic record of social categories.

According to KTR, the Samagra Kutumba Survey had collected data from 1.03 crore families and 3.68 crore individuals in Telangana.

The survey had identified BCs as making up 51% of the state’s population, which increased to 61% when BC Muslims were included. However, he accused the Congress government of manipulating the numbers in their new survey to reduce BC representation.

KTR’s Attack on Congress Gains Momentum

KTR’s sharp criticism of the Congress government and Rahul Gandhi has intensified the political debate in Telangana. His remarks have further fueled the ongoing controversy over the Congress government’s commitment to its electoral promises.

With the Congress facing backlash over the BC Declaration, KTR’s statements are expected to strengthen the BRS’ position as it continues to highlight alleged failures of the ruling government. As the political battle in Telangana heats up, the Congress will have to respond to the mounting criticism and clarify its stance on BC reservations.

The issue of BC reservations has become a major talking point in Telangana politics, with KTR and the BRS aggressively attacking the Congress for failing to take concrete steps to fulfill its pre-election commitments.

The coming weeks will determine how the Congress government plans to address the concerns of BC communities and counter the allegations made by the opposition.