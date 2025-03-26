Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Speaker Om Birla for Undemocratic Conduct in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a strong attack on Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of running the House in an “undemocratic manner” and denying him the chance to speak on crucial issues. Gandhi expressed his dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s refusal to allow him to address topics such as unemployment and the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Gandhi Claims Repeated Requests Were Ignored

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi claimed that despite making several requests to be allowed to speak, the Speaker ignored him. “I requested him (the Speaker) to let me speak, but he just ran away. This is no way to run the House,” Gandhi said. He emphasized that, despite remaining quiet and orderly, he was continuously denied the opportunity to voice concerns, which he described as a tactic to suppress the Opposition.

Om Birla Defends Parliamentary Proceedings

In response, Speaker Om Birla defended the conduct of the House, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum. Birla referred to Rule 349, which outlines the expected behavior of members in the House, and urged Gandhi to adhere to these standards.

Additionally, Birla invoked Rule 372, which allows the Prime Minister or any minister to make statements without taking questions during a session. This was brought into play when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Maha Kumbh Mela, despite protests from Opposition members regarding the stampede deaths at the event.

Speaker’s Call for Decorum in the House

Before adjourning the House for the day, Speaker Om Birla made a statement reminding members of the importance of maintaining decorum. “Several instances have come to my notice in which the conduct of members is not up to the high standards of this House,” Birla remarked. He highlighted that the House has seen diverse family relations among its members and thus expected the Leader of the Opposition to maintain a similar standard of behavior as prescribed under Rule 349.

Ongoing Tensions Between the Government and Opposition

The confrontation between Gandhi and Birla adds to the ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition. A week prior, the House had seen an uproar during Prime Minister Modi’s address on the Maha Kumbh Mela, where the Prime Minister praised the cultural significance of the event, but the Opposition raised concerns about the stampede deaths that occurred. During the chaos, Speaker Birla had invoked Rule 372.

Afterwards, Gandhi expressed his dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s handling of the issue. He explained that his objection was not to the Prime Minister’s remarks about the Kumbh, but to Modi’s failure to honor the lives lost in the stampede. Gandhi reiterated that the Opposition was being systematically excluded from parliamentary discussions, a sentiment he continued to voice in his recent comments.

Challenges in Maintaining Balance in Parliamentary Proceedings

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of balancing decorum and inclusivity in the House. While Speaker Birla maintains that adherence to parliamentary rules and decorum is vital for smooth proceedings, Gandhi’s allegations highlight concerns about stifling democratic debate and marginalizing the Opposition.