Rahul Gandhi Extends Festive Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Other Festivals

New Delhi: As India welcomes the New Year celebrations in various regions, prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, extended their heartfelt greetings to people across the country.

These festivals, which mark the arrival of spring, hold immense cultural and spiritual significance for various communities across India.

Rahul Gandhi’s Festive Message: Unity in Diversity

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his warm wishes with citizens celebrating multiple regional and cultural festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu.

Rahul Gandhi’s Post on X:

“Best wishes to everyone celebrating Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu! May this auspicious occasion bring joy and happiness into your lives and fill your homes with peace and prosperity.”

His message resonated with people across different communities, highlighting India’s cultural diversity and unity in celebrations.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri Greetings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, focusing on the spiritual significance of Chaitra Navratri. In a message shared on X, he wrote:

“Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chaitra Navratri,’ the great festival of worship of Adishakti, Maa Durga. It is hoped that this holy festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being in everyone’s life, and the blessings of Mother Bhagwati remain on everyone.”

His message emphasized devotion, faith, and well-being, reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of Chaitra Navratri.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wishes on Multiple Festivals

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also acknowledged the significance of these celebrations and shared her warm greetings. She highlighted the cultural diversity of India and the unity these festivals represent.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Post on X:

“Today is a day of festivals across the country. Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious Chaitra Navratri, Nav Samvatsara Vikram Samvat 2082, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti-Chand, Navroz, and Sajibu-Cheroba. All these festivals celebrated on the arrival of spring and the New Year are symbols of India’s cultural diversity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish happiness, peace, and prosperity for all the countrymen.”

Her message emphasized harmony, prosperity, and cultural inclusivity, as people from different regions come together to celebrate.

The Cultural Significance of India’s New Year Celebrations

These festivals mark the beginning of a new year according to various regional calendars and hold deep spiritual, historical, and social significance. They celebrate the onset of spring, new beginnings, and prosperity.

Major Festivals Celebrated Across India:

Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra): The Marathi New Year, symbolizing victory and prosperity.

The Marathi New Year, symbolizing victory and prosperity. Ugadi (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka): A festival marking the Hindu lunisolar calendar’s new year.

A festival marking the Hindu lunisolar calendar’s new year. Cheti Chand (Sindhi Community): Celebrated as the birthday of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis.

Celebrated as the birthday of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. Sajibu Cheiraoba (Manipur): The Meitei New Year, celebrated with prayers and feasts.

The Meitei New Year, celebrated with prayers and feasts. Navroz (Parsis and Kashmiris): The Persian New Year, celebrated with rituals and festive meals.

The Persian New Year, celebrated with rituals and festive meals. Navreh (Kashmir): The traditional Kashmiri Hindu New Year.

Each of these festivals is marked by traditional rituals, prayers, and cultural performances, making them an integral part of India’s rich heritage.

