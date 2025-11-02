Rahul Gandhi has insulted ‘Chhathi Maiya’, people of Bihar will not forgive him: Fadnavis

Patna: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhathi Maiya, a revered deity in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, during his campaign trail in the poll-bound state, Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Chhath Puja reflected “foolishness” and a deep disconnect with culture.

“You see, Rahul Gandhi keeps making such foolish statements, and that is why his party continues to suffer losses. Just look, he has not only insulted PM Modi, but he has also insulted Chhathi Maiya. And the people of Bihar will never forgive anyone who insults Chhathi Maiya,” Fadnavis said.

Also Read: Kane Williamson announces retirement from T20Is

Continuing his attack on the opposition alliance, the Maharashtra CM also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the opposition had failed to bring development in the Hindi heartland states. “They ruined Uttar Pradesh, they ruined Bihar, and now this entire Mahagathbandhan cannot develop Bihar. Only the NDA can,” he declared.

When asked about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Bihar, Fadnavis maintained that the democratic process allows everyone to campaign but asserted that people have already made up their minds. “It’s a democracy, and anyone can go anywhere. But the people of Bihar are not going to be influenced by their words. The people of Bihar have already decided whom they will vote for,” he said.

Lauding the progress made under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, the Maharashtra CM said, “Development has indeed taken place in Bihar. In the past five years, there has been significant progress, and now we will move towards a Viksit Bihar.”

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enduring connect with the state, Fadnavis added, “PM Modi has a special emotional connection with Bihar. He has Bihar in his heart, and the people of Bihar have him in theirs. This relationship is very deep. The people of Bihar will give him a rousing reception today.”

Fadnavis is currently in Bihar to campaign for NDA candidates ahead of the crucial first phase of polling on November 6.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address two public rallies and lead a roadshow later in the day, as the NDA intensifies its campaign in the politically significant state.