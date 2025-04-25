Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Candle March to Honor Pahalgam Terror Victims

New Delhi: In a solemn tribute to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led a candlelight march in the national capital on Friday evening.

The march began from the former Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and proceeded to Tees January Marg, eventually culminating at the Birla House, the historic site where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Senior Congress Leaders Join the Tribute

Rahul Gandhi was joined by senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken, along with several party workers and citizens who walked in silence, holding candles to pay their respects to the victims of the brutal attack.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in Pahalgam when terrorists opened fire in a shocking act of violence that has drawn widespread condemnation.

Citizens Demand Accountability

Among the participants was Sunita, a marcher who voiced her frustration, saying, “The government hasn’t done anything for the last 10 years. Even today, all they care about is another election in Bihar.” Her words echoed the broader sentiment among the crowd, many of whom called for a stronger and more accountable approach to national security.

The Congress party has demanded a detailed investigation into the attack and criticized what they call the central government’s “complacency in matters of internal security.”

The candle march served not only as a tribute to the victims but also as a political message demanding justice and action in the face of terror.