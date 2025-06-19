Rahul Gandhi Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes from CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, senior Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended warm wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Revanth Reddy shared a heartfelt post honoring the Congress scion.

“A Beacon of Hope for India,” Says Revanth

In his message, CM Revanth Reddy referred to Rahul Gandhi as “the beacon of hope for India”, expressing admiration for his dedication to the people of the nation. The tweet read:

Also Read: Big Alert for Students: Two-Day Holiday for Schools Announced!

“Birthday wishes to the beacon of hope for India. Our leader, the embodiment of silent strength, a true visionary, compassionate, wise, and someone who always prioritizes people’s interests.”

Tribute to a True Patriot and Visionary

CM Reddy went on to describe Rahul Gandhi as a soldier fighting for India, and an inspiration for those who truly love the country. He lauded Gandhi for his unwavering commitment, compassion, and intellect, calling him “one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.”

A Leader Loved by the People

The post also emphasized that Rahul Gandhi’s love for the people should be recognized not just in India but across the world. Revanth urged citizens to understand the depth of Gandhi’s dedication and his vision for India.