Rahul Gandhi Slams Own Party Leaders for Acting as BJP’s B-Team!

Gujarat: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi made sensational remarks during his Gujarat tour, where he held meetings with key party leaders. Expressing his frustration, he accused some Congress leaders in Gujarat of collaborating with the BJP and undermining the party’s prospects in the state.

Congress Leaders Acting as BJP’s ‘B-Team’?

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul Gandhi stated, “Half of the Congress leaders in Gujarat have joined hands with the BJP. They are working as BJP’s B-Team. We will not spare anyone involved in such activities and will remove them from the party.”

He emphasized that there is no shortage of dedicated Congress leaders, and those who fail to align with the party’s values will be expelled without hesitation.

Congress Gaining Strength in Telangana and Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the Congress party’s growth in Telangana, where the party’s vote share increased by 22%, achieving success in areas once thought impossible. He also pointed out that Congress holds a 40% vote bank in Gujarat, but some party leaders are damaging its reputation by working against party interests.

Warning to Dissident Leaders

Rahul Gandhi issued a stern warning, saying, “This is not the right approach. Every leader must work in line with the party’s vision. Those who cross the line will be removed without delay. It’s not too late—change your stance and work for the party.”