Rahul Gandhi Slams Union Budget 2025, Calls It a ‘Band-Aid for Bullet Wounds’

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the Union Budget 2025, calling it “a band-aid for bullet wounds” and accusing the Modi government of being “bankrupt of ideas” amid growing economic challenges.

Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism of Budget 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget, stating that India needed a paradigm shift to tackle its economic crisis, but the government had failed to deliver.

The Congress Party also rejected the Budget, claiming it failed to address key economic concerns, including:

Stagnant real wages

Lack of mass consumption growth

Sluggish private investment rates

A complicated GST system

Congress Accuses BJP of Favoritism

The Congress Party also accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of playing political favoritism, claiming the Budget was a “bonanza” for Bihar—a state governed by NDA ally Nitish Kumar—while “cruelly ignoring” Andhra Pradesh, another NDA partner.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Budget, stating:

“The economy is suffering from four related crises—stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, and a complex GST system. The Budget does nothing to address these critical issues.”

Jairam Ramesh Mocks ‘Four Engines of Growth’

Ramesh further mocked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim that the Budget 2025 focused on four engines of growth: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports.

“So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed,” he quipped.

Union Budget 2025: A Political & Economic Debate

With the BJP defending its budget as pro-growth and inclusive, while the Congress slams it as directionless, the Union Budget 2025 has ignited a heated political and economic debate.