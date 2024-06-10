Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gnadhi meet with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Video

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Monday and held discussions on a wide range of issues.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, besides her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed this afternoon in New Delhi,” the Congress said in a post on ‘X’.

“We discussed a wide range of topics to further strengthen the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share, based on trust, cooperation, and a commitment to mutual growth,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

He also shared a video of the meeting with Hasina.

The Congress also shared the video, besides pictures of the meeting and said they discussed a wide range of topics to strengthen the India-Bangladesh bond.

The photos showed Hasina greeting Sonia Gandhi with a hug. The Gandhi family shares a close bond with Sheikh Hasina’s family.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka also met with the visiting Bangladesh delegation accompanying the prime minister.

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9.