Rahul Gandhi Stresses Urgency in Rescue Mission at Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday regarding the ongoing rescue operations at the site of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse.

Rahul Gandhi Offers Support and Encouragement

In a nearly 20-minute conversation, Rahul Gandhi appreciated the swift response and continuous efforts made by the Telangana government. He urged the state to “leave no stone unturned” in trying to save the trapped workers. Gandhi lauded the government’s vigilance and monitoring throughout the ongoing rescue mission.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided an update on the situation, emphasizing the urgency of the response after the tunnel collapse. He mentioned that upon receiving the news, the state government immediately deployed Minister Uttam Reddy to the site and activated the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue teams.

Ongoing Rescue and Medical Relief Efforts

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the medical relief measures being taken for the injured and the outreach efforts to support the families of the trapped workers.

As of now, eight individuals have been trapped inside the tunnel for over 24 hours following the collapse on Saturday in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in Nagarkurnool District. Rescue operations are still underway to extricate the workers.