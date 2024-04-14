Rahul Gandhi, T’gana CM have no moral right to comment on BJP manifesto: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy saying that they had no moral right to talk about BJP’s manifesto.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy, also Telangana BJP president, said unlike other parties, the party (BJP) delivers what it promises, with a strong resolve.

“I am asking Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy whether they have any moral right to talk about the Sakalp patra released by the BJP. Before criticising BJP, they will have to review what “guarantees” they promised during the Assembly polls and the status of their implementation in 100 days,” Reddy attacked.

Dubbing the BJP’s manifesto as a “post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the people will reject the saffron party while Congress -led by Rahul Gandhi will end people’s misery.

Listing out the points in the manifesto, the Minister said the BJP had earlier promised to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya and abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and accordingly they were implemented.

Narrating the NDA Government’s achievement, Reddy said it promised to encourage startups and as result India became the third largest country in the world in terms of startup ecosystem.

The BJP will undertake a ‘Ryot deeksha’ on Monday demanding the state government to fulfill the promises made to farmers in Telangana.

Replying to a query, he said the Centre had on three occasions reduced the prices of petrol earlier and also requested the state governments to consider reduction of local taxes for the benefit of consumers.

The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.