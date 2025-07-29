Rahul Gandhi to PM in Parliament: “If You Even Have Half the Courage of Indira Gandhi, Call Trump a Liar”

In a scathing speech during a parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of lacking political will during India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gandhi began by demanding Prime Minister Modi publicly reject US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the post-operation tensions. “Donald Trump said 29 times that he stopped the war. If this is not true, then the PM should deny it and say, ‘Trump, you are a liar’… if you even have half the courage of Indira Gandhi,” Gandhi said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory move after the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Gandhi alleged that the government had signaled political weakness. “Pakistan demanded surrender, and within 30 minutes, it was offered. The Government of India told Pakistan: ‘We don’t have political will; we do not want to fight. We just acted.’ This was not a show of strength, but a surrender,” he said.

Citing Indian Defence Attaché Captain Shiv Kumar, posted in Indonesia, Gandhi claimed that India lost some aircraft during the operation due to restricted rules of engagement. “The leadership ordered the military not to strike at Pakistan’s air defence systems or installations. In other words, we launched an attack but tied our pilots’ hands,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also criticized Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for comparing Operation Sindoor with the 1971 Indo-Pak war, calling the analogy “misguided and misleading.”

While asserting that the INDIA bloc parties stood “like a rock” in support of the armed forces, Gandhi accused the government of failing to use that unity to execute a decisive military operation. “Every single party in the INDIA alliance pledged its full support to the government and the armed forces. Despite sarcastic comments from BJP leaders, we remained silent, as decided unanimously by our alliance. But a tiger cannot fight if its paws are tied,” he said.

LIVE: Debate on Operation Sindoor | Parliament Monsoon Session https://t.co/6YfjuM9L30 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2025

Gandhi continued the metaphor: “Every soldier I meet is a tiger, ready to protect the nation. But a tiger needs freedom. Without full political will and operational independence, you weaken the force you claim to support.”

Operation Sindoor was carried out as a response to the terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed several civilians. Gandhi described the attack as “brutal and state-sponsored,” blaming Pakistan directly for orchestrating the massacre. “Young and old were killed in cold blood. This House united in condemning Pakistan,” he said.

However, he alleged that the Indian government’s decision to inform Pakistan before the operation undermined the entire purpose of a retaliatory strike. “You told them in advance. That’s not strength. That’s surrender,” Gandhi said, reiterating a claim that previously sparked fierce backlash from the ruling BJP.

Gandhi’s comments triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha, with several BJP MPs calling his statements “irresponsible” and “damaging to national security.” However, the Congress leader stood firm, calling for transparency and accountability over the government’s handling of a sensitive national security issue.

He concluded by once again challenging PM Modi: “Don’t let President Trump tell the world he stopped the war. If it’s false, say it clearly. Deny it. Stand up for the nation.”

The debate on Operation Sindoor continues, as the opposition presses the government for answers on its military strategy and diplomatic decisions during a critical moment of India-Pakistan relations.