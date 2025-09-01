Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ in Voter Theft Allegations

Patna: In a high-voltage political offensive ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today warned that a “hydrogen bomb” of voter theft is about to come, following what he described as the earlier “atom bomb” now allegedly exposed with proof.

Addressing a rally on the last day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra here along with former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining democracy through what they term as “vote theft.”

“Stealing votes means stealing rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy, and the future of our youth,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Bihar, the mother of democracy, is under attack. BJP leaders, with the support of the Election Commission, are attempting to destroy that very democracy.”

He accused the BJP of deceiving Bihar by setting up factories in Gujarat while seeking power in Bihar, warning that the public will not fall for it again.

Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised that symbolic gestures cannot replace real change.

“Simply sharing a meal in a poor person’s home will not uplift the poor — their rights must be protected, and the Constitution upheld,” he said.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also claimed that the BJP government came to power through money and the misuse of central agencies like the ED and CBI. He alleged voter roll tampering through SIR implementation and urged voters to send a strong message.

The 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra culminated today with the INDIA bloc leaders sharing the stage. They urged the people of Bihar to uproot the NDA-ruled state government.

The rally covered a distance of more than 1300 km across 25 districts.