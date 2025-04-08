Rahul Gandhi writes to President Murmu, urges for safeguarding interests of deserving Bengal teachers

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to intervene in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment crisis following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the appointment of over 26,000 teachers.

SC Verdict Sparks Concern Over 26,000 Teaching Jobs

In a two-page letter sent on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the severe consequences of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel 25,752 teaching and non-teaching appointments made through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Distinguish Between Fair and Tainted Appointments, Says Rahul

Rahul emphasized the need to draw a clear distinction between candidates selected through fair means and those involved in alleged corruption or irregularities. “Treating honest candidates at par with tainted ones would be a grave injustice,” he wrote.

Plea for President’s Intervention and Support

Rahul Gandhi appealed to the President to consider the plight of thousands of untainted teachers, many of whom have served for nearly a decade. He stressed that terminating these teachers would not only devastate their families but also negatively impact students.

“Most untainted teachers have served for nearly a decade. Terminating them will force lakhs of students into classrooms without adequate teachers,” Rahul wrote.

SC Terms Entire Process as ‘Tainted Beyond Resolution’

On April 3, the Supreme Court ruled that the recruitment process conducted under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was “vitiated and tainted beyond resolution,” thereby invalidating the jobs of thousands. This development poses a political challenge for CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.