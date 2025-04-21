Rahul Gandhi Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Implement Rohith Vemula Act in Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to implement the long-demanded Rohith Vemula Act in the state. The proposed legislation, named after the late Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, aims to prevent caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Chamala Kiran Supports Rohith Act, Targets KCR and KTR

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s appeal, Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy voiced his support, stating, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi thinks, he thinks for the people.” Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, the MP said the Chief Minister will make a wise decision on the Act’s implementation.

MP Chamala also launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his son K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), accusing them of looting public money. “KCR is a pitla dora and KTR’s gun is Rama,” he remarked. He questioned the legitimacy of the upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations, asking whether they are being held under the name of TRS or BRS. “Will there be BRS in the Silver Jubilee banner, or TRS?” he asked sarcastically.

“What Will KCR Do If He Becomes CM Again?” MP Asks

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned KCR’s political aspirations and accused KTR of distorting history. “KCR came to power with grand dialogues and now imagines himself as Gandhi or Nelson Mandela,” he said.

BRS President’s Post May Go to BC Leader: Chamala

The MP also made intriguing remarks about the BRS party’s leadership plans. He claimed that there is talk of appointing a BC (Backward Class) leader as the new BRS president. “I welcome this move. But this is only because the Congress party has initiated a caste census,” he said, crediting the Congress for pushing BRS toward inclusive leadership.

The political atmosphere in Telangana continues to heat up as Congress leaders press for social justice reforms, while also challenging the legacy and future of the BRS leadership.