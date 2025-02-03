Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s Fiery Speech in Lok Sabha Leaves Modi Government Defenseless

During the third day of the ongoing Parliament Budget Session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi made a series of remarks in Lok Sabha that have ignited fresh tensions between the Opposition and the ruling government. Speaking on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address, Gandhi questioned the effectiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic initiatives, raised concerns about national security, and criticized the handling of India’s foreign relations.

Praise and Criticism of ‘Make in India’

While praising the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Rahul Gandhi highlighted its failure to meet its objectives. He remarked that despite repeated mentions of the program, there has been little to show for it in terms of real progress. “I must say, I struggled through the President’s address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President’s address the last time and the time before that. It was the same laundry list of the things that the Government has done,” Gandhi said.

He further critiqued the initiative, stating that India’s failure to develop its own production systems and technological capabilities has allowed China to gain a significant foothold in strategic sectors, especially electronics. “If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries, and Chinese optics,” Gandhi said, stressing the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing and technological infrastructure.

National Security Concerns: China’s Intrusion

One of the most contentious points of Gandhi’s speech was his allegation that the Indian Army had contradicted Prime Minister Modi’s claims regarding Chinese territorial encroachment. Gandhi asserted, “The Prime Minister has denied it and the Army has contradicted the Prime Minister that China is sitting on 4000 sq km of our territory.”

This statement drew a swift response from the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who requested that Gandhi provide evidence for his claims. Gandhi linked the issue to the broader failure of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, arguing that India’s lack of a robust domestic production system has left the country vulnerable to foreign powers like China. He further added that China holds a significant lead over India in terms of data used to create advanced technology, which has far-reaching consequences for national security and global competitiveness.

Criticism of India’s Foreign Diplomacy

In another sharp attack on the Modi government’s foreign policy, Rahul Gandhi questioned the decision not to invite Prime Minister Modi to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017. Gandhi suggested that if India had a more robust diplomatic and technological system, the US President would have personally invited Modi instead of India sending its Foreign Minister multiple times to request an invitation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju quickly objected to this statement, calling it “unsubstantiated” and inappropriate. “Leader of Opposition cannot make such serious, unsubstantiated statements,” Rijiju said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic decorum. In response, Gandhi humorously apologized for “disturbing [Rijiju’s] peace of mind,” intensifying the political sparring.

Union Budget and Future Sessions

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, has sparked heated debates on various issues, with the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Gandhi’s remarks come as the government and opposition continue to clash over economic policies and national security.

The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13, and the session will reconvene on March 10 to continue until April 4.

As the Parliament session progresses, the opposition’s criticism of the government’s handling of national security, economic policies, and foreign relations continues to intensify. The remarks by Rahul Gandhi, particularly his allegations about China’s presence in Indian territory, are likely to fuel further debates and controversies in the coming days.