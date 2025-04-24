Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka to Attend ‘Bharat Summit’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to participate in the two-day ‘Bharat Summit’ in Hyderabad beginning Friday. The conclave is aimed at fostering dialogue on global justice, equity, and cooperation.

Summit to Address Global Challenges

According to an official release, the summit will feature closed-door bilateral meetings and thematic sessions on critical global issues, including:

Gender justice

Youth justice

Economic and ecological justice

Multilateralism

Combating disinformation

Tackling social and political polarisation

Hyderabad Declaration to be Launched

The plenary session on Day 1 will witness the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu will deliver the welcome remarks. This will be followed by keynote addresses from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Priyanka Gandhi to Deliver Valedictory Address

The summit will conclude on the second day with a valedictory session featuring addresses by Priyanka Gandhi and AICC General Secretary. Over 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers and international leaders, are expected to participate.

Congress Leaders to Highlight Party’s Anti-Terror Stand

Senior leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singh Deo, Salman Khurshid, and Jothimani will also speak during the sessions.

In light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal confirmed that all cultural events at the summit have been cancelled as a mark of respect.