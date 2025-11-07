Rahul’s attack on ECI a ploy to hide his failure to deliver election wins: BJP

New Delhi: In a caustic retaliation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s fresh allegations of “election chori”, the BJP said on Friday that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was raising the issue for his own “political survival” and justifying the party’s repeated losses in polls.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, said, “The first thing to understand is why Rahul Gandhi is suddenly talking about ‘vote chori’. This has nothing to do with the Election Commission — it’s about his political survival. Rahul Gandhi wants to convince his own party that he is not responsible for Congress’s repeated defeats.”

Also Read: Azam Khan meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, sparks political buzz

Malviya claimed that dissenting voices within the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s poor record in leading the party to victory were getting louder.

He also attacked a couplet in Urdu, which translates as: “Don’t talk about insignificant issues. Tell me why the caravan was looted. I have no complaint against the secrets; it’s about your leadership.”

Malviya hit out at the LoP in Lok Sabha about the timing of his fresh allegations against the electoral system.

“According to him, it’s not weak leadership or poor strategy — it’s always ‘vote chori’. He knows the day Congress realises he can’t win elections, they’ll start looking for someone who can. After all, no one follows a leader who only delivers defeats,” said Malviya on X.

“In 2014, Rahul blamed Congress’s weaknesses. After the next loss, he said Modi won using the ED, CBI, and Income Tax. Then came the EVM excuse. Now, he blames the Election Commission. The truth is, the hope Congress built after BJP’s 240 seats in the Lok Sabha has collapsed after defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana,” he said.

“If Bihar goes the same way, which it will, Rahul’s leadership will once again be questioned. That’s why he must keep repeating — he doesn’t lose, someone makes him lose. Sometimes it’s his party, sometimes the EVM, sometimes the Election Commission,” Malviya said, taking a dig at the Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi told IANS that the Election Commission and the BJP had “failed to respond” to the serious charges he had presented at a press conference recently.

“I demonstrated in my presentation that the Haryana elections were not elections in the true sense. There was wholesale theft of votes,” he said.

“Please note — there has been no response to my allegations of fake votes, fake voter photographs and impersonation. The BJP is defending the Election Commission, but none of my claims have been denied,” he said.