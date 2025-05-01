Raid 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn’s Crime Thriller Online?

Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit Raid. Titled Raid 2, the film hit theatres on May 1, 2025, and has already caught the attention of fans and critics alike. With its gripping storyline and power-packed performances, audiences are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

Raid 2 OTT Release Platform: Netflix Bags Streaming Rights

Following its theatrical release, Raid 2 is confirmed to stream on Netflix. As per industry reports, the streaming giant has acquired the digital rights to the film. The crime thriller is expected to make its OTT debut in late June or early July 2025, following the standard 60-day window post its theatrical launch.

About Raid 2: Plot, Cast, and Characters

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn. The plot revolves around Patnaik’s 75th raid, as he confronts a powerful new antagonist—Dada Manohar Bhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh, a corrupt and influential politician.

In a fresh casting twist, Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D’Cruz as Malini Patnaik, Amay’s wife. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as Rameshwar Singh from the first film.

Raid 2 Cast: Ensemble Performances Add Depth to the Sequel

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the ensemble cast of Raid 2 includes:

Vaani Kapoor

Saurabh Shukla

Yashpal Sharma

Govind Namdev

Amit Sial

Shruti Pandey

Brijendra Kala

Rajat Kapoor

Supriya Pathak

Production and Releas

Raid 2 is a Panorama Studios production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

With a solid foundation from the first film and an even stronger narrative, Raid 2 is expected to draw significant viewership both in theatres and online.

Final Words: Watch Out for Raid 2 on Netflix

If you missed watching Raid 2 in cinemas, don’t worry. The film will soon stream on Netflix, bringing the high-stakes drama, intense dialogues, and Ajay Devgn’s commanding performance straight to your screens.

Stay tuned for an official announcement on the exact OTT release date.