Raids in Hyderabad: Illegal Spa Racket Exposed, Dozens Arrested

Hyderabad: Acting on a credible tip-off, the Chaitanyapuri police raided eight illegal spa centres on Saturday evening and arrested several people. According to the police, these spas were being operated without any permission or licence.

Police said that dozens of people were detained during the raids, including spa owners, managers, female staff, and some customers.

Details of the raids are as follows:

Mojo Wellness Spa, near Asthalakshmi Temple, Kothapet – 3 people arrested (1 male customer, 2 female staff); owner absconding.

Sky Beauty & Spa, near Victoria Metro Station, Kothapet – 2 women arrested (owner and 1 staff member).

A Peaceful Family Salon & Spa, Prabhat Nagar, New Nagole – 7 people arrested (owner, 5 female staff, and 1 male customer).

Brightness Beauty Spa, Sai Nagar Colony, near Shivaji Statue – 6 people arrested (manager, 2 female staff, 2 male customers); female owner absconding.

Lavi Beauty Spa, Sai Nagar Colony, near Shivaji Statue – 8 people arrested (female owner, 4 female staff, and 3 male customers).

Sri Elite Spa & Salon, above HDFC Bank, Alkapuri – 4 people arrested (manager and 3 female staff).

Visarizon Spa, near Nagole X-Road – 10 people arrested (manager, 1 male customer, 8 female staff, and 1 female telecaller).

Police registered a case and shifted all those arrested to the police station. It was revealed that these centres had been operating illegally for a long time.

Mr. K. Saidulu, SHO of Chaitanyapuri, said that investigations are underway and the absconding owners will also be arrested soon.