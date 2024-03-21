Rail Passengers can purchase Tickets at General Counters through QR code facility

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has been encouraging the digital payments all over to improve ease of doing business and facilitate the convenience in monetary transactions.

To further encourage cashless transactions in more ways and to increase digital payments even at General booking counters, South Central Railway has introduced an additional facility of payment of ticket fare through QR (Quick Response) code for purchasing tickets.

This paves away the need for carrying cash and tendering exact change apart from procuring the general ticket instantly. In the initial phase, as a pilot project, this

facility is being implemented in 31 counters spread across 14 stations in Secunderabad division of South-Central Railway.

The fare repeaters are provided at General booking counters in important stations right outside the ticket window, which displays the important details entered by the ticket issuing clerk. These details can be checked by the ticket purchasing passenger for more accuracy and transparency.

The details normally include – from station, to station, class, number of adults/children, fare etc. In addition to this, now, Quick Response (QR) code which is generated after calculation of the fare will be displayed in the fare repeaters and the same can be scanned by the passenger through the payment Apps present in mobile phone. After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger.

This facility of cashless transaction to the rail users has been implemented initially at 31 counters spread across 14 important stations of Secunderabad Division viz., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kazipet,

Begumpet, Warangal, Manchiryal, Lingampalli, Hitech city, James Street, Mahabubabad, Bellampalli, Fatehnagar Bridge, Sirpur Khagaznagar and Vikarabad.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has appreciated the efforts of the Commercial and Technical Staff for introducing another digital payment option for the benefit of passengers to purchase their tickets at General counters. He appealed all the rail users to utilise this opportunity for purchasing the general tickets which will immensely help them in tendering exact change and relieves them in handling currency.