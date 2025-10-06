Secunderabad Railway Station Packed as Holiday Travelers Return to City

Secunderabad: With the festival holidays coming to an end, a massive rush of passengers was witnessed at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday as people returned to the city from their native places. From the early hours of the morning, the station was crowded with travelers eager to reach home and prepare for the first working day after the festive break.

Several trains, including the Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Gautami, Godavari, Charminar, and Chennai expresses, arrived packed with passengers from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and other coastal towns, adding to the heavy footfall at the station.

Many employees were seen hurrying to return home so they could get ready for work, while school children too were eager to settle back before classes resume. Auto and cab drivers reportedly took advantage of the rush, charging higher-than-usual fares from commuters desperate to reach their destinations quickly.

The station premises remained congested from as early as 6 a.m., with families, students, and officegoers jostling through the crowd. Railway officials said such heavy movement is typical after major festivals, but Monday’s rush was especially intense as schools reopen, and offices resume regular schedules from today.