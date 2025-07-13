Railways to Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches for Enhanced Passenger Safety

In a major move to bolster passenger safety, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the installation of CCTV cameras in the common movement areas near the doors of all 74,000 railway coaches across India. The initiative aims to deter criminal activities and improve surveillance inside train compartments.

CCTV Cameras to Deter Miscreants and Boost Monitoring

An official stated that the presence of CCTV cameras will discourage organised gangs and miscreants from targeting unsuspecting passengers. The decision comes after successful trials in loco engines and coaches of Northern Railway, paving the way for pan-India implementation.

Also Read: Is RBI Stopping Rs 500 Notes in ATMs? PIB Fact Check Explains

Review Meeting: Focus on Quality and AI Integration

Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Railway Board officials recently reviewed the progress of the CCTV trial project. Following the review, the green signal was given for full-scale implementation, including 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives.

Details of the Surveillance Plan

Each coach will be fitted with four dome-type CCTV cameras—two at each entrance. Additionally, each locomotive will receive six CCTV cameras placed strategically at the front, rear, and both sides, as well as in each cab, where dome cameras and desk-mounted microphones will be installed.

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of capturing high-quality footage even at high train speeds (100+ kmph) and in low-light conditions. He encouraged officials to collaborate with the IndiaAI mission to explore AI-based analytics using CCTV data for enhanced safety protocols.

Balancing Surveillance with Passenger Privacy

The CCTV system is specifically designed to focus on common areas and not invade passenger privacy. Officials said the system will play a critical role in identifying wrongdoers and responding swiftly to security incidents.

Commitment to a Safe and Modern Rail Experience

This move is part of Indian Railways’ broader mission to offer a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly travel experience. The modernization drive reflects the commitment to use technology for public benefit, safety, and convenience.