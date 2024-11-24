Raima Sen’s ‘Maa Kaali – The Erased History of Bengal’ to have its world premiere at 55th IFFI

Mumbai: Actress Raima Sen’s upcoming trilingual film “Maa Kaali – The Erased History of Bengal”is all set for its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI).

The film, which also stars Abhishek Singh, is directed by Vijay Yelakanti. Based on the pivotal events around Direct Action Day in 1946, Maa Kaali aims to put forth the erased history of Bengal, revealing the truth of the massacre in Calcutta and Naokhali in present day India and Bangladesh respectively.

Director Vijay Yelakanti said in a statement: “Maa Kaali is not ideally a mass entertainer but a mass thinker, a cinema that aims to offer a lesson to not let history repeat itself. We are extremely glad and honoured that our vision aligns with the prestigious IFFI and they recognised the importance of the film.”

The film will be hosted for a world premiere at the prestigious IFFI in Goa on November, 26. The premiere will be attended by director Vijay Yelakanti, Producers at People Media Factory, actors Abhishek and Raima. It is likely to have a special attendance by Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on Sunday, CM of Goa met with the team of “Maa Kaali”.

IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh said: “With the current scenario in Bangladesh we are taken back in time when the religious disturbances in Bengal began, a film like Maa Kaali is important today and IFFI is the right platform to showcase the film.”

He added: “We are humbled and encouraged by the support of IFFI and honble chief minister of Goa, can’t wait to show you all the film”

Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, Maa Kaali is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and presented by makers of Karthikeya 2 People Media Factory. The pan-Indian film shot in Hindi and will release in Bengali and Telugu as well in theatres in 2025.