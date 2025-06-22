Telangana

Rain Alert in Telangana: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts across Telangana as the state is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next five days.

Uma Devi22 June 2025 - 18:20
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts across Telangana as the state is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next five days.

District-Wise Rainfall Forecast

Sunday Forecast (June 22)

Rain is likely to occur in:

  • Adilabad
  • Kumram Bheem Asifabad
  • Mancherial
  • Peddapalli
  • Jayashankar Bhupalpally
  • Mulugu
  • Bhadradri Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Mahabubabad
  • Ranga Reddy
  • Hyderabad
  • Medchal-Malkajgiri
  • Nagarkurnool
  • Nalgonda
  • Suryapet

Monday Forecast (June 23)

Rain is expected in:

  • Mancherial
  • Peddapalli
  • Bhupalpally
  • Mulugu
  • Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Mahabubabad
  • Ranga Reddy
  • Medchal-Malkajgiri
  • Hyderabad
  • Nagarkurnool

Tuesday Forecast (June 24)

Rain may continue in:

  • Adilabad
  • Kumram Bheem Asifabad
  • Mancherial
  • Peddapalli
  • Jayashankar Bhupalpally
  • Mulugu
  • Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Mahabubabad
  • Nirmal
  • Nizamabad

24-Hour Rainfall Summary

In the past 24 hours, Adilabad, Asifabad, Warangal, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Khammam received light to heavy rainfall. The highest recorded rainfall was 7.3 cm in Tallada, located in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

IMD Advisory

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions during the rainfall period, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and follow updates from official weather sources.

