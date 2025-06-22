Rain Alert in Telangana: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Next 5 Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts across Telangana as the state is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next five days.
District-Wise Rainfall Forecast
Sunday Forecast (June 22)
Rain is likely to occur in:
- Adilabad
- Kumram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Peddapalli
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Mahabubabad
- Ranga Reddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Nagarkurnool
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
Monday Forecast (June 23)
Rain is expected in:
- Mancherial
- Peddapalli
- Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Mahabubabad
- Ranga Reddy
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Hyderabad
- Nagarkurnool
Tuesday Forecast (June 24)
Rain may continue in:
- Adilabad
- Kumram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Peddapalli
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Mahabubabad
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
24-Hour Rainfall Summary
In the past 24 hours, Adilabad, Asifabad, Warangal, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Khammam received light to heavy rainfall. The highest recorded rainfall was 7.3 cm in Tallada, located in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
IMD Advisory
Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions during the rainfall period, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and follow updates from official weather sources.