Rain Alert Issued in Telangana as Southwest Monsoon Advances Fully

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon has fully advanced into Telangana, bringing with it a significant shift in weather patterns across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the seasonal winds have now covered the entire region, setting the stage for widespread rainfall.

Low-Pressure Area in Bay of Bengal Triggers Weather Activity

Adding to the monsoon influence, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, further intensifying the likelihood of rain in Telangana. This system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across various districts over the next 48 hours.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Telangana for Next Two Days

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall throughout Telangana in the next two days, urging residents to remain cautious. The rainfall is likely to be intense in some areas, potentially causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Hyderabad to Witness Moderate to Heavy Rainfall

In Hyderabad, the capital city, moderate to heavy showers are expected. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan travel accordingly, especially during peak hours.

Downpour Reported in Multiple Districts Last Night

As of last night, many districts in Telangana already experienced torrential rainfall, with reports of thunderstorms and water accumulation in low-lying areas. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have kept emergency services on alert.

Authorities have advised the public to stay informed through official weather updates and avoid venturing out unnecessarily during heavy rains. Precautionary measures are also being taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to manage drainage and prevent urban flooding.