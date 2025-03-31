Rain Alert: Thunderstorms and Showers Expected in the State – Check Dates!

Rising Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh

The heatwave in Andhra Pradesh has been intensifying day by day, making life difficult for residents. With soaring temperatures and strong dry winds, people have been struggling to cope with the extreme summer conditions.

Weather Department Predicts Rainfall

According to the Department of Meteorology, relief is on the way as several districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall starting today (Monday). The weather forecast suggests that moderate rains will occur today, followed by thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

In addition to rainfall, the meteorological department has also predicted strong gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 km/h. This change in weather conditions is expected to provide temporary relief from the scorching summer heat.

Rainfall Forecast in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana is also expected to experience rainfall starting from the day after tomorrow. The weather department has predicted intermittent showers for four consecutive days, bringing some respite to the region.

Impact of Rainfall on Heatwave

The upcoming rainfall is anticipated to reduce the intensity of the heatwave, providing much-needed relief to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

Stay tuned for more updates on the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.