Rain and Thunderstorms Expected to Continue Across Telangana: IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Several districts across Telangana, including Hyderabad, witnessed scattered rainfall on Wednesday, with similar weather conditions forecast to persist throughout the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Trough System Causing Widespread Weather Disturbance
The IMD reported that a trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar is influencing the current weather. This trough passes through East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to continue across Telangana for the next six days, providing temporary relief from rising summer temperatures.
Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next three days, warning residents of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. This alert applies to the following districts:
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
- Mahabubabad
- Siddipet
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
- Rangareddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Jangaon
- Hanamkonda
- Nagarkurnool
Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during sudden weather changes.
Temperatures Expected to Rise Despite Rainfall
Despite the intermittent rainfall, maximum temperatures are forecast to rise by 2–3°C over the next three days. On Wednesday, Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43°C, while Hyderabad’s Malakpet area reported 39.6°C.
Hyderabad Weather Forecast for the Next 48 Hours
For Hyderabad, the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions during the morning hours over the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38°C, while minimum temperatures will hover near 24°C.