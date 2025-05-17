Rain Disrupts High-Stakes IPL 2025 Clash Between RCB and KKR in Bengaluru

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 re-entry match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scheduled for today (May 17) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, has been hampered by heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings of rainfall, and the downpour has left the pitch completely covered and players waiting.

With rain continuing to lash the stadium, the toss has been delayed. Match officials are closely monitoring the weather, and a final decision will be taken once conditions improve. If the rain fails to stop, there’s a possibility that the match could be called off without a ball being bowled.

Play-off Hopes Hang by a Thread

This match holds significant importance for both teams. A win for RCB would take them straight to the top of the table and inch them closer to securing a play-off berth. For KKR, this is a do-or-die match to stay alive in the tournament.

A washout would result in both teams being awarded a point each—this would eliminate KKR from the playoff race, while RCB would still need to win another match to confirm their qualification.

IPL Resumes After Indo-Pak Tensions

The IPL had been temporarily suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Today marks its official resumption. Unfortunately, the weather has added another twist to an already tense season.

Cricket fans across the country now wait with bated breath, hoping the rain gods show mercy and allow play to begin.