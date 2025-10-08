Sudden Showers Disrupt Traffic Across Hyderabad, IMD Warns of More Rain

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a sudden change in weather on Wednesday, as light to moderate rainfall lashed several areas, bringing temporary relief from the sweltering heat but also causing inconvenience to commuters.

Showers were reported in Kothi, Abids, Nampally, Basheerbagh, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, and Film Nagar, where rainwater quickly accumulated on the roads, leading to traffic jams and slow-moving vehicles during peak hours.

Meteorological Department officials attributed the sudden shift to intense surface heating over the past few days, which led to atmospheric instability and localized rainfall. “Such fluctuations are common during periods of high humidity and heat,” said officials, advising residents to stay alert as more unpredictable weather could follow.

Despite the rain, temperatures remained uncomfortably high, leaving many residents struggling with the humid conditions. The combination of heat and intermittent showers, often referred to as “sunny rain,” left the city’s skies alternating between bright sunshine and dark clouds throughout the day.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously and avoid waterlogged stretches, as more spells of light rain are expected across different parts of Hyderabad over the next 24 hours.