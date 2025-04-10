Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Brings Relief and Traffic Woes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city experienced sudden evening showers on Thursday, cooling down the weather after a warm morning. Heavy rainfall was reported in Miyapur and Gachibowli, while Medchal, Gagillapur, and surrounding areas saw light rain.

City Roads Waterlogged; Traffic Disrupted

Several low-lying areas, including SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills, witnessed water-logging due to the sudden downpour. Commuters faced traffic disruptions as the roads were flooded.

Weather Office Attributes Rains to Cumulonimbus Clouds

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center stated that the showers were caused by the presence of cumulonimbus clouds, which typically bring thunderstorms and intense rainfall. Officials forecast that the sky will remain partly cloudy over the next 48 hours.

Hailstorm, Thunderstorms Likely in Telangana

The weather office has warned of hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Telangana for the next three days. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, potentially affecting normal life.

Rain Forecast for Several Districts

Light to moderate rainfall is likely on Friday in multiple districts including Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda.