Rain on the Way in Hyderabad – IMD Issues Alert for Key Regions

On Monday, the weather in Telangana took a dramatic turn. Until around 2 PM, the state experienced scorching heat. However, by mid-afternoon, the temperature began to drop, and cooler conditions prevailed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has now forecast rainfall across multiple districts, and has even issued an Orange Alert for some regions.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Select Districts

According to the IMD’s official bulletin, there is a high chance of rainfall in Telangana in the next few hours. The department has issued an Orange Alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts, predicting heavy rain in these areas.

Moderate Rainfall Expected in Hyderabad and Surrounding Regions

The IMD also mentioned the possibility of moderate rainfall in several other districts including:

Hyderabad

Mahbubnagar

Medchal–Malkajgiri

Nagar Kurnool

Rangareddy

Siddipet

Vikarabad

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert as light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue over the next three days.

IMD Advises Caution for Public and Commuters

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the IMD has issued advisories for the public, especially commuters and city residents, to remain cautious. Wet and slippery roads, along with reduced visibility, could impact travel and daily routines.