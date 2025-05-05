Hyderabad: Rain Stops Play After SRH Keep DC to 133/7

Hyderabad: Rain stopped play after Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi Capitals to 133 for seven in their IPL match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, DC suffered a top-order collapse but recovered to post a respectable score following a 66-run partnership in 45 balls between Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma (41) for the seventh wicket.

DC were reduced to 29/5 in 7.1 overs after incisive spells from SRH skipper Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13).

SRH will be out of the playoffs race if the game is washed out.