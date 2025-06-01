Rain Threatens IPL Qualifier 2: Who Goes to Final If Mumbai vs Punjab Gets Washed Out?

The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League, as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-stakes battle on Sunday. PBKS, eyeing their first final appearance since 2014, face the seasoned five-time champions MI, who are seeking to reach the final and move closer to a sixth IPL title.

Playoff Venues Shifted Amid Regional Tensions

The IPL playoff phase began with Qualifier 1 (PBKS vs RCB) and Eliminator 1 (GT vs MI) hosted at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. However, due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI revised the IPL schedule, moving Qualifier 2 and the Final to Ahmedabad from the originally scheduled Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to Weather.com, there is a 24% chance of rain on match day. However, if the match is abandoned due to rain, Punjab Kings will advance to the final as they finished higher on the points table—topping the league with 19 points and a better net run rate than Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Extra-Time Provisions and Playing Conditions

The BCCI and IPL Governing Council have implemented special playing conditions to manage potential rain delays:

Up to 120 minutes of extra time can be used for play-off matches .

of can be used for . As per Clause 13.7.3 of the IPL Playing Conditions, the sequence for using extra time begins with the 120-minute window, followed by time-outs and then a shortened innings break if needed.

begins with the 120-minute window, followed by time-outs and then a shortened innings break if needed. However, no reserve day has been officially announced for this match. Only the final has a reserve day as per the latest IPL schedule.

High Stakes as Final Spot Beckons

The match is pivotal for both teams. Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have displayed consistent form throughout the tournament, while Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians bring playoff experience and momentum. The winner will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday at the same venue.

With both teams hungry for victory and the weather likely to cooperate, fans can expect an intense and thrilling battle for a place in the final.