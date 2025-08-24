Rainbow Children’s Hospital Group strengthens tri-city presence with Warangal launch, advancing Prashanthi Hospital’s clinical offerings

Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, India’s leading paediatric multispecialty and perinatal care hospital chain, has officially launched its 20th hospital in Warangal, bringing advanced paediatric, neonatal, and maternal healthcare services to the city. Building on Prashanthi Hospital’s strong reputation in obstetrics and gynaecology, the new facility expands its scope with comprehensive, world-class paediatric care. The facility is upgraded and rebranded as Rainbow Children’s Hospital for paediatric care and Prashanthi with BirthRight by Rainbow for women’s care.

Families in Warangal and the surrounding districts can now access advanced paediatric and maternal care right in their city. The trusted team of doctors, nurses, and staff who have cared for the community for years will continue to serve patients, now backed by upgraded facilities, modern technology, and a wider range of specialties, bringing world-class care closer to home.

The upgraded 100-bed NABH-accredited facility offers a comprehensive spectrum of care, including NICU and PICU services, access to paediatric sub-specialities such as paediatric cardiology, neurology, nephrology, and endocrinology, as well as high-risk pregnancy care, and 24/7 emergency services for children and women.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chiral Executive Director , Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited, said: “This launch is very special as we complete 25 years of Rainbow’s journey. By building on Prashanthi Hospital’s well-established obstetrics and gynaecology capabilities and trust in the community, we aim to add more specialties, technology, and expertise to further elevate the quality of care available in the city. This expansion is part of our continued commitment to make specialized mother and child healthcare more accessible while complementing the existing medical ecosystem in Warangal.”

Dr Prashanthi Macha, Director, Prashanthi Hospital, added: “Prashanthi Hospital has always been committed to the highest standards of care for women and children. Partnering with Rainbow allows us to strengthen that promise of high-quality medical care, advanced facilities, and a network that connects our patients to some of the best specialists in the country, while keeping our deep community connection intact.”

With over two decades of experience and a strong footprint in Telangana, with more than 1,000 beds across nine hospitals, as well as multiple cities including Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Guwahati, Rainbow Children’s Hospital Group has been at the forefront of paediatric and maternal healthcare in India. The launch of the Warangal unit reaffirms the group’s vision to strengthen its presence in high-potential healthcare hubs while working collaboratively with the city’s medical community to uplift standards of care and deliver the best outcomes for women and children.