Rains in Telangana: Cm Revanth puts officials on alert

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana receiving heavy rains, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to be alert.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with the officials of all the departments from the Secretariat here on Thursday and reviewed the rain situation in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

He advised the officials to be alert in the areas where it is raining and ordered to take immediate action so that the people do not suffer due to rains.

Heavy rain battered many parts of Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Manikonda, Shakepet, Gachibowli, Khairatabad, Dilsukhnagar, Lakdikapool, Panjagutta and other areas.

Due to this, the roads of the city were filled with water and the traffic jams was seen everywhere. All the roads resembled rivers for some time in the city.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made toll free numbers available for public.

For the help of GHMC-DRF, one can call 040-21111111 or 9000113667. People are advised not to come out from their houses unless necessary during the rain.