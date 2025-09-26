Hyderabad: Rainwater Floods Koti ENT Hospital, Patients and Doctors in Distress

A spell of heavy overnight rain in Hyderabad has left the Koti ENT Hospital in a state of chaos, with rainwater gushing into wards and even the emergency center. Patients and doctors alike were seen struggling to cope with the flooding, which has severely disrupted medical services.

According to hospital staff, the problem has persisted for nearly a month. A collapsed nala roof near the premises has been allowing floodwater to enter the hospital every time it rains. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have reportedly failed to initiate repair works, leaving the situation to worsen with each downpour.

On Thursday night, the situation turned dire as torrential rain sent large volumes of water pouring into the hospital corridors, wards, and treatment areas. Videos from inside showed patients sitting on beds surrounded by stagnant water, while doctors tried to carry out procedures in difficult conditions.

Health activists have criticized the negligence of concerned departments, pointing out that critical healthcare facilities cannot be allowed to operate in such hazardous conditions. They have demanded immediate repairs to the damaged nala and urgent measures to prevent further flooding.

Meanwhile, patients and their attendants remain anxious, with fears that even routine medical care may become impossible if the problem continues unchecked.